Fluvanna SPCA getting ready for annual holiday fundraiser

An annual fundraiser that helps an animal shelter in Fluvanna County will be kicking off with a soiree.

The 12 Strays of Christmas Fundraiser for the Fluvanna County SPCA will begin on Dec. 14 with the 12 Strays Soiree.

The event will be held at the Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and include a complimentary glass of wine, hors-d'oeuvres from Troy Market, and three door prize tickets as well as access to raffle items and a 50/50 Raffle.

All proceeds will go toward the shelter, which has a goal to raise $30,000 by the end of 2020 to use toward capital improvements at the facility.

Tickets will be available in advance at the Fluvanna County SPCA and its Facebook page, or at Happy Tail Pet Supply in Palmyra. A few tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event.