Fluvanna SPCA to hold drive-thru rabies vaccine clinic

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna SPCA wants to help pet owners keep their animals healthy by offering a rabies vaccination clinic.

The drive-thru clinic will take place Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Dog Park in Palmyra.

The vaccines will cost $10 and they are good for one year.

The shelter says three-year vaccines will also be available for people who bring proof of their pet's current rabies vaccination status.

All dogs need to be on leashes and cats should be in their own individual carriers.

For more information, call (434) 591-0123 or send an email to office@fspca.org.

 
