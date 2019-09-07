Fluvanna Sheriff's Office hosts Community Safety Day

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office invited the community to learn about lifesaving resources during Community Safety Day at Pleasant Grove Park Saturday.

Fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars were all part of the event to show families how they keep people safe.

This is the first year the event has been put on to help people create a safety plan as part of National Preparedness Month.

Captain Von Hill from the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office hopes they can teach the community how to better prepare for emergencies.

"We really want our community to be prepared and not afraid to access the resources that are available to them in our community here in Fluvanna and statewide," Hill said. "When people call for the rescue squad, we want them to understand what the rescue squad is going to do when they get there or when the fire department is deployed, what they're going to do when they get there."

Hill said the sheriff's office is planning to host the event again next year.