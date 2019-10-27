Fluvanna family uses blue Halloween bucket for autism awareness

A Fluvanna County family is making sure their child is safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween with a blue Halloween candy bucket, which is the same color for autism awareness.

Six-year-old Landon Putnam was diagnosed with autism in July. Landon's grandmother, Melissa Taylor, said Halloween decorations could affect him and his trick-or-treating experience.

"For the neighbors to know that your ghost goblin decoration may be great, but for him it's so loud for him that he might have a meltdown or might run away because his brain can't handle that noise," Taylor said.

Earlier this month, Taylor said she found a Facebook post that inspired her to bring the blue Halloween bucket to Lake Monticello.

"We saw a post on Facebook that had gone viral about a lady with an autistic child that was going on Halloween trick-or-treating and she posted a memo to her neighbors that he will have a blue bucket," she said.

Taylor posted about the significance behind the blue Halloween bucket her grandson, Landon, will use while he's trick-or-treating on the Lake Monticello Facebook page. From this point, Taylor said she received a lot of positive feedback from her neighbors about the idea.

"It's awesome, they all come around and he's a very special boy," she said. "Autism makes very special kids and they just want to be normal."

Melissa is also helping her neighbors by distributing blue Halloween buckets to families who need them. She hopes her mission will help kids, including Landon, have a safe and fun Halloween experience.

"Not every kid with a blue bucket has autism, but this year our kid will have one because he just wants to be normal," Taylor said.