Fluvanna latest locality to become Second Amendment sanctuary

Fluvanna County joined the many Virginia counties voting to become Second Amendment sanctuaries on Wednesday.

The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors is one of the last localities in the CBS19 viewing area to vote on the resolution.

The board meeting was a continued public hearing from last Wednesday’s meeting.

It was a 3-2 vote from the board.

John Sheridan, Patricia Eager, and Donald Weaver voted yes, saying they will uphold gun rights.

"I don't believe that the state has the right to challenge our founding fathers and our Constitution," said Eager.

Tony O’Brien and Mozell Booker voted no. They both said they believed the resolution is unnecessary.

"You have also said I can't take my child or my grandchild out to teach them how to hunt,” said Booker. “I don't see a bill in there that keeps you from doing that."

Sheridan, who is the chairman of the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors, asked the hundreds of people in the crowd to raise their hand if they didn't live in Fluvanna. Only a handful raised their hand showing the overwhelming majority of Fluvanna residents who wanted this resolution.

More than 70 localities have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries in Virginia.