Fluvanna sheriff issues alert about rabid dog

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is issuing an alert about a confirmed case of rabies in a dog.

According to the sheriff's office, an animal suspected of having rabies was captured on Dec. 19 on the 200 block of Branch Road in the Scottsville area.

The dog was a black Pitbull with a white stomach.

It was aggressive toward people and other animals, and the sheriff's office says it had been running at large that day.

Due to the animal's aggressive behavior, it was euthanized and samples were sent for testing.

On Monday, the Fluvanna County Health Department notified the sheriff's office that the dog had tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the dog is urged to contact their health care provider or the Fluvanna County Health Department for advice on medical treatment.

Anyone who suspects an animal may have been exposed to the infected dog should immediately quarantine their animal for ten days and contact their veterinarian.

The Fluvanna County Health Department can be reached at (434) 591-1960.

Officials remind area residents that it is important to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.