Fontaine Fire Station to host community for 9/11 remembrance

The Charlottesville Fire Department’s Fontaine Fire Station will host a day of reflection and remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

The community is invited to visit the station and view the 9/11 Memorial Atrium which houses a piece of the 9/11 World Trade Center Steel, an artifact from the Pentagon and an artifact from the field where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in PA. The atrium was designed for the purpose of providing a place of reflection, 9/11 remembrance and to reinforce community resilience.

The Fontaine Avenue Fire Station will be open to the public Sept. 11 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be available.

The station is located at 2420 Fontaine Ave. Free parking is available in the visitors spots in front of the station and on Summit St.

