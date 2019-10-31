Food banks getting help to provide perishable items

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is one of seven food banks in Virginia getting some money thanks to Dominion Energy.

According to a release, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Federal of Virginia Food Banks to help ensure that perishable food items to get to the people who need them the most across the Commonwealth.

The funding will help food banks with the storage costs necessary to maintain and distribute fresh food, such as milk, produce or other items that would otherwise go to waste.

The food banks regularly get and distribute food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program. The release says this food, also known as government commodities, typically makes up 30 percent of a food bank's inventory and is made available at no cost to low-income households through eligible nonprofits.

The release says, beginning this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the volume of food available through the TEFAP due to the trade mitigation purchase program.

Between January to June of this year, food banks in Virginia received more than 6.3 million pounds of food in conjunction with the new program.

However, the food banks have had to turn away a large amount of product due to their limited storage capacity, which was not suited for the program's irregular schedules and very large-volume deliveries.

“We want to accept and distribute more of the food made available to use. We are still seeing high levels of need at our 1,500 partner agencies and food donations continue to decline as retailers and manufacturers get more efficient,” said Eddie Oliver, the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “This grant gives us the unique opportunity to get nutritious food to the 865,000 Virginia facing food insecurity.”

The Federation of Virginia Food Banks is the largest hunger-relief network in Virginia, which is made up of seven regional food banks, supporting them by providing food, funding, education, and advocacy services.

Along with BRAFB, the other food banks in the network are Capital Area Food Bank, Feeding SW Virginia, Feed More, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.