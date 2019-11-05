Food banks receive turkeys from Giant Food Stores

A grocery store chain has donated thousands of turkeys to more than a dozen food banks in several states, including the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

In total, Giant Food Stores donated 7,000 turkeys in advance of the upcoming holiday season.

This is an annual tradition for the grocery chain that aims to help provide Thanksgiving dinner to those in need.

"Our annual turkey donation is something our team members look forward to all year long, but it's more than a tradition for Giant. It's a way for us to help ensure families facing food insecurity can gather around the table and enjoy a warm holiday meal," said John Ponnett, Senior Vice President of Retail Operation for Giant Food Stores. "We are especially grateful to work with our food bank partners to serve those in need throughout our community, during the Thanksgiving season and throughout the year, and we applaud them for their relentless efforts to eliminate hunger."

Other food banks that are getting some of the turkeys include the Chester County Food Bank, Family and Community Services of Delaware County, Helping Harvest, Lancaster County Food Hub, Maryland Food Bank - Western Branch, Philabundance, State College Food Bank, and York County Food Bank.

The store chain's employees are also spending the day volunteering, organizing, and restocking the shelves to help partner food banks in advance of the busy holiday season.