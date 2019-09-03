Former UVA professor to announce write-in campaign for Rivanna District

A former University of Virginia professor is launching a write-in campaign for a seat on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Mike Johnson will be announcing his candidacy for the Rivanna District seat on Thursday at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road.

The Oregon-native has lived in Albemarle County for 40 years, including more than two decades in the Rivanna District.

Johnson taught in the UVA Department of Pharmacology until 2013.

He says he is bothered by how removed the current supervisors are from the everyday lives of residents, pointing to the proposed rain tax that could have hurt area farmers.

Johnson also says he wants the county to undergo a cost-benefit analysis of its spending, saying taxpayers should not be "silent partners in risky real estate ventures."

Norman Dill currently holds the seat for the Rivanna District, but he chose not to run for re-election.

In June, Bea LaPisto-Kirtley earned the Democratic nomination for the seat. She was running unopposed.