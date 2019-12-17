Former UVA student returns to Germany after release from prison

Updated: Tue 11:58 AM, Dec 17, 2019

FRANKFURT, Germany (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former University of Virginia student Jens Soering was released from prison after 33-years for the murder of his girlfriend's parents in 1985.

The 53-year old son of a German diplomat landed in Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday morning after being released from ICE custody.

Soering claims his college girlfriend Elizabeth Haysom committed the murders of her parents Derek and Nancy Haysom.

Soering initially confessed to the crime to protect Haysom, but later claimed he gave a false confession to protect her.

Soering was serving two life sentences while Haysom was serving 90 years.

Governor Ralph Northam denied Soering's request for a pardon and initially said Haysom would return to Canada after her release from prison.

German Jens Soering smiles after his arrival at the Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The son of a German diplomat, who served more than 33 years in prison for a murder in Virginia he has steadfastly maintained he did not commit, arrived in Frankfurt Tuesday after being released on parole. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Click on image to enlarge.
