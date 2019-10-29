Former Governor, UVA Miller Center Director Baliles passes away

Former Virginia Governor Gerald Baliles passed away Tuesday at the age of 79. The popular governor was in office from 1986 to 1990.

The Democrat was known for advocating for education and transportation in Virginia, and many said not he was afraid to make the hard choices to make sure Virginia came first.

The 65th Governor of the Commonwealth was also a big advocate for cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay and increasing foreign trade.

When he left office, he later became Director of the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

William Antholis, the current director of the Miller Center, said Baliles made a big impact at UVA.

"One of his great accomplishments is his bipartisan commission co-chaired by James Baker and Warren Christopher, two former Secretaries of State, one Republican, one Democrat, that relooked at the War Powers Act, which was passed during the Vietnam War and shortly after," he said.

Governor Ralph Northam has directed that Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff in Baliles' honor for the next 30 days.