Police: Former firefighter stops man armed with 100 rounds of ammunition at Mo. Walmart

The Springfield Police Department says it responded to a call of an active shooter at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Republic Rd., near Golden Ave., Thursday evening.

Police said a young white male pulled up to the Walmart, where he donned body armor and military fatigues. (Source: KYTV/viewer submitted)

The Springfield Police Department arrived on scene within three minutes of the call. Police stated that a young white male, appearing to be in his twenties, pulled up to the Walmart, where he donned body armor and military fatigues. Police say the man had tactical weapons.

Police then say the man walked into the Walmart Neighborhood Market where he grabbed a cart and began pushing it around the store. Police say the man was recording himself walking through the store via a cellphone.

The store manager at the Neighborhood Market pulled a fire alarm, urging people to escape the store.

Police say the man then made his way out an emergency exit where a former firefighter held the man at gunpoint. At that moment Springfield Police arrived on scene and detained the man.

The Springfield Police Department could not confirm the nature of statements said by the man to those inside of the Walmart, but they do confirm that the man had loaded weapons, and over 100 rounds of ammunition.

Police also observed many shoppers hiding outside the Walmart and at nearby businesses.

Lt. Mike Lucas said it was clear the man's intent was to cause chaos, saying in part, "His intent was not to cause peace or comfort...He's lucky he's alive still, to be honest."

Police identified the man's vehicle and are investigating the possibility of more firearms inside the vehicle.

Walmart released a statement to KY3 News about the arrest of the man.

“The behavior of a customer was concerning to those inside our store and out of caution, law enforcement was contacted. They quickly arrived, managed the situation without further incident and no one was injured.”

Copyright 2019 KYTV via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

