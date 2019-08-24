Former teacher to be recognized in Orange on Sunday

A former teacher in Orange County will be recognized for 36 years of dedicated service.

Judy Peterson will receive the Lifetime Contribution Award from the Orange County Education Foundation at the Celebration of Education fundraiser on Sunday.

Peterson said she had a lot of fun over the years educating so many students in Orange County.

She started teaching music in 1972 and primarily taught at Lightfoot Elementary School and occasionally at Unionville and Orange Elementary before retiring in 2008.

"I had no idea what is going to be like to teach general music," said Peterson. "I had my little plans all set and I had some songs that I had taught my children before and I thought these kids l would like these songs so that was fun."

Peterson said she relished the fact that got to teach in Orange for so many years.

"It's nice to be in a small town," said Peterson. "When you get into a larger city, they move you around a lot and I think I kind of had an up. I just kind of wanted to stay at Lightfoot. I didn't want to move to the other schools. I didn't want to do middle school or high school music, I said just leave me here."

Playing music with her students at Montpelier when President Bush visited and taking a stand to prevent the music program from being cut from the schools are just a couple of moments that stood out to her.

In 1978, her husband started the Orange County Band as a way to expand music beyond the schools.

Judy's influence can still be felt throughout the county as her former students tell her stories about teaching their kids and grandchildren how to make their music.

"To see them at Food Lion or in the store and they are telling me about them teaching their kids little things that I taught them or they go their own ukulele out and they're teaching their grandchildren how to play, that's what makes it fun," she said.

Judy said she is grateful to the community for supporting her and giving her a home for over 40 years.

"Growing up, I never lived in one house longer than two years until I came here and we moved here in this house in 1975," said Peterson. "So it's very exciting to have stayed put and have wonderful friends and a great career."

The event starts at 2 p.m. at the pavilion on Lakeland Farm in Orange.