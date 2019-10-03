Forums for candidates in Albemarle, Nelson counties

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Candidates in some local races are attending forums Thursday night in Albemarle and Nelson counties.

In Albemarle County, two candidates for the county's Commonwealth's Attorney will face off: incumbent Robert Tracci and Jim Hingeley.

That debate will take place at the North Garden Volunteer Fire Department beginning at 7 p.m.

Then in Nelson County, the county Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum at the Nelson Center in Lovingston.

The candidates for Nelson County Sheriff, incumbent David Hill and Daniel Jones, and candidates for a seat on the Board of Supervisors to represent the South District, Larry Saunders and Skip Barton, have been invited to attend.

That forum will also begin at 7 p.m.

 
