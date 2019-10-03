Forums for candidates in Albemarle, Nelson counties

Candidates in some local races are attending forums Thursday night in Albemarle and Nelson counties.

In Albemarle County, two candidates for the county's Commonwealth's Attorney will face off: incumbent Robert Tracci and Jim Hingeley.

That debate will take place at the North Garden Volunteer Fire Department beginning at 7 p.m.

Then in Nelson County, the county Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum at the Nelson Center in Lovingston.

The candidates for Nelson County Sheriff, incumbent David Hill and Daniel Jones, and candidates for a seat on the Board of Supervisors to represent the South District, Larry Saunders and Skip Barton, have been invited to attend.

That forum will also begin at 7 p.m.