Foster-Friendly Business program launches

A new program has launched that encourages businesses to recognize foster families for their public service to children in need and Virginia.

The program is called Foster-Friendly Business and it aims to address challenges facing kids, families and workers in the foster care system.

Through it, businesses are encouraged to provide discounts and incentives to current foster families to recognize them.

“Foster families are on the front lines of the challenges facing children in foster care,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “It's hard work, creating safety and stability for children who need it. But half of foster families quit within the first year, because they on't have enough support. This program helps show our support for those families.”

The program is the result of a collaborative public-private effort between Virginia's Kids Belong and state and local government officials, called Virginia Fosters, which launched in March 2019.

Virginia Fosters empowers leaders across the Commonwealth to Be the Solution to challenges faced by people in the foster care system, including children, families and workers.

The Virginia Alliance of YMCAs is kicking off the program by offering a 50-percent discount off of monthly membership fees to foster families, effectively immediately.

“The Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, comprised of 27 independent Ys serving 100 communities and representing over one million Virginians, is proud to be the first organization to participate in the 'Foster-Friendly' Business Initiative,” said Kristin Vaughan, chair of the Virginia Alliance of YMCAs. “At the Y, strengthening community is our cause and we provide social support to people from all walks of life every day. Supporting foster families and children is another way to strengthen community while working together to invest in our kids, our health and our neighbors.”

Businesses interested in learning more about or signing up to participate in the program can click on the link in the Related Links box.

Foster families can also nominate businesses they would like to see participate and see a map of all currently participating businesses at the same link.