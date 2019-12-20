Foster Fuels donates $500 to Stone-Robinson Elementary School

Representatives from Foster Fuels presented students and staff members at Stone-Robinson Elementary School with a $500 check.

The presentation happened during the school's winter sing-along activity.

Tim Spicer from Foster Fuels said they've dropped off a dozen checks to local elementary schools in Central Virginia. The donations stems from a decision to donate their $6,000 Christmas party budget.

Spicer hopes the money can help each elementary school with their unique needs.

"We know there's needs in every community," Spicer said. "The administration at Stone-Robinson will determine what those funds will best be used for. We're glad to be able to give back and be able to help."

Spicer hopes they can continue the tradition next year.

