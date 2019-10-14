Foundation working to restore historic schoolhouse

A nonprofit has set out on a mission to restore a small historic schoolhouse in Albemarle County. The group is working to bring the building back to life to serve the community once again.

St. John Elementary School in Albemarle County

Rebecca Kinney remembers the days she spent in the small school known as St. John Elementary School.

"This is where my humble beginnings of education started," Kinney said.

Her mother also attended the school in its early years.

"When she attended, there were two teachers. One for each of the rooms in the school. By the time I attended, there was only one teacher," Kinney said. "So all the classes were taught in the same room."

The school was constructed in 1922. St. John School is one of 382 Rosenwald Schools built-in Virginia and more than 4,000 in the United States.

The idea for these schools started in 1912 by Booker T. Washington. They were finically backed by Julius Rosenwald, co-owner of Sears and Roebuck.

This was a major effort to improve the quality of public education for African-Americans in the South.

"Conditions were very bad at that time. He agreed they would come up with part of the money," Kinney said. "The community would come up with the rest. That was kind of the tradition of Booker T.'s beliefs, you shouldn't wait for someone to do something for you, you should contribute."

Seven Rosenwald schools were originally built in Albermarle County. Currently, only two of the schools are in the public domain, three are private residences and the other two have been demolished.

Once the building is restored, it will be the only one in Albemarle County open to the public. Kinney is the president of a foundation working to restore the building.

The nonprofit, St. John family Life and Fitness Center, wants to restore what was once a pillar in the small tight-knit community.

Once restored, it will serve as a fitness center, museum, health resource library and meeting center.

"We want the legacy of education to continue. It might not be in the same vein of an elementary school but it's learning about our past and stepping into the future," Kinney.

The foundation has received community support throughout the process. It recently received a grant of $75,000 from the African-American Civil Rights Program of the Historic Preservation Fund.

This money will help the foundation move through the next phase of its restoration project, which is stabilizing the building. It hopes to continue to receive financial support from the community to revive and preserves the historic schoolhouse.