Founding businesses announced for developing food hall

The first Central Virginia food hall has announced its founding merchants.

The Dairy Market in Charlottesville will soon be home to Starr hill Brewery, Angelic's Kitchen, CHIMM St., Take it Away, and Eleva Coffee.

Stony Point Design/Build announced these merchants would be the first to take up residence in the food hall on Wednesday.

According to a release, the company has set out to deliver a food market that will bring the celebration of food and beverage together under one roof.

It's located in the historic Monticello Dairy building on Grady Avenue.

When it reaches capacity, the Dairy Market will be home to 18 merchant stalls and 11,500 square feet of retail space as well as 7,000 square foot event space and a large outdoor plaza.

Starr Hill Downtown was the first business that was announced when the Dairy project got underway, with the brewery returning to its city roots.

It will focus on small-batch beers with a five-barrel brewing system and still offer the brewery's core favorites.

Angelic's Kitchen will feature southern food favorites like fried fish, seasoned wings, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, hush puppies, barbecue chicken and more.

CHIMM St. will harken back to the street markets of Thailand, highlighting the cuisine, the communal experience and regional foods from Southeast Asia.

Take It Away has already been serving the Charlottesville community for more than a quarter-century with fresh sandwiches and the owner is promising to launch a hot sandwich menu at this location.

Eleva Coffee is a Brooklyn-based company featuring farm-to-cup brews helping to lift up small farming communities from its sources in Nicaragua, Guatemala and Ethiopia.