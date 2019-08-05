Four community research teams receive funding for project

With help from iTHRIV and the National Institutes of Health, four community-driven research teams will receive funding to address health topics.

On Monday, it was announced $80,000 worth of funding will be split with all the groups to help them address health topics, including postpartum depression and improving access to care for autism spectrum disorder.

Kristin Miller, a partnership manager with iTHRIV, is in charge of connecting community members with researchers.

By making these projects focused on the community, Miller said it will help researchers address important health concerns.

"The community is involved with their own health. The community knows what's important in their neighborhood, in their diabetes group, in their postpartum group," she said. "What part of it is most difficult? How do they overcome obstacles?"

Miller said iTHRIV will be opening its next round of applications for project funding in the fall.

For more information on iTHRIV, you can click on the link in the Related Links box.