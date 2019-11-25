Four men arrested on crack cocaine charges in Locust Grove

Several men are facing cocaine charges following a months-long investigation in the Flat Run area of Locust Grove.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, four men were arrested at three different homes on Flat Run Road on Nov. 21.

The four men are 66-year-old Henry Levie Johnson Minor, 68-year-old Irving Woodroe Johnson, Sr., 40-year-old Bennie Donte Cook, and 41-year-old Yace MacArthur Lewis.

Each man is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about these men is asked to contact Investigator Stephen LaLuna at (540) 661-5093.