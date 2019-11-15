Four-miler raises $135,000 for the UVA Cancer Center

The University of Virginia Cancer Center's Breast Care Program received a $135,000 check on Friday to benefit breast cancer patients.

The check was presented to doctors at the center by the Charlottesville Track Club and the Women's 4-miler race directors.

The proceeds will be distributed to fund breast cancer research, implement programs to help patients, and increase the UVA Cancer Center's ability to screen and diagnose patients.

The money was raised during this year's Charlottesville Women's 4-miler race in August.

"The Charlottesville Track Club does an excellent job organizing the race," UVA Chief of Breast Surgery Shayna Showalter said. "We are then able to use these funds to provide services for patients we take care of at UVA."

The UVA Cancer Center is grateful for the donation and looking forward to next year's 4-miler race.