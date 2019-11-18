Four patients recovering from I-64 crash at UVA Medical Center

UVA Medical Center provided an update on the conditions of four patients who were admitted to the hospital after a charter bus crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-64 early Sunday morning.

On Monday morning, UVA Medical Center said two patients were in good condition and the other two patients were in fair condition.

The hospital said they evaluated 20 people after the crash. 16 people were discharged from the emergency department and four people were admitted to the hospital.

Several other patients were taken to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Augusta Health for evaluation.

Robert Truoccolo, director of emergency management at UVA Medical Center, said they were able to work with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association to create a plan for every crash patient within the region.

Truoccolo said this plan helped their hospitals and first responders coordinate the best action plan for their patients.

"It allows them to have a resource to see where they can best allocate resources and patients and ensure that patients are not only receiving the best care, but we're not overwhelming any hospital with all those patients coming from one event" he said.

Truoccolo said the hospital will have a after action review for their plan on Friday. In this review, he said they will go over what they did right and what areas they could improve on for future situations.