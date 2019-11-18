Four remain hospitalized from Afton Mountain crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System reports four of the people hurt in the Saturday morning crash on Interstate 64 remain in the hospital.
In an update sent out Monday morning, a hospital spokesperson said two of the patients have been upgraded to good condition.
The other two remain in fair condition.
The hospital's Emergency Department evaluated 20 people from the charter bus that was involved in the crash, 16 of whom were discharged from that department.