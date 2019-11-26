Four-year-old boy fights rare brain cancer

Ryan Herring from Louisa County is four years old, and he’s suffering from a rare form of brain cancer, but if you were to meet Ryan you would never know he was sick.

Warren Herring, his dad, said Ryan’s energy and positivity despite what he’s going through shows his resilience.

"Even when he's sick he's like this,” Warren said as Ryan bounced around the living room. “He's very tough and he's very strong and that's what motivates me to stay strong."

Days before Ryan was diagnosed, he had shaved his hair at the front of his head saying his hair hurt. Warren and his mom, Amanda, said they laughed and brushed it off believing Ryan was just being his goofy self. Now they look back and think it might have been a sign.

Ryan's parents got the devastating news of Ryan’s diagnosis in March: a diffuse leptomeningeal glioneuronal tumor in his brain and spine. He was first diagnosed at the University of Virginia Hospital.

"He's the second child that has ever been diagnosed at UVA with this cancer,” said Amanda.

He had 16 rounds of chemotherapy, but it was not working. Now they are waiting to do proton radiation treatments at the Boston Children's Hospital. They have gone to Boston to see doctors five times already.

"Previous insurance has not covered anything,” said Amanda. “They don't help with travel. Anything like that."

Amanda and Warren said their community has helped with fundraisers and their generosity, but there is much more for Ryan to go through and for their family to pay for, so they have a GoFundMe titled Rally4Ryan with $15,000 as their goal.

They said they just take one day at a time.

"When you're with him you don't have time to think about it,” said Warren. “That's him all day long. It's when you're by yourself. When you're at work or home by yourself and a song comes on. Or you're looking at pictures, then it gets hard."

Ryan has had headaches and seizures. Amanda and Ryan are preparing to move to Boston soon to be closer to the hospital. Warren will stay home with their three older children. They don't know if they'll be together for Christmas.

"It's very rough,” said Amanda. “It's a strain. You miss your other kids but you can't leave the baby. So it's a big strain."

Ryan will be turning five next month.

You can help Ryan and his family at the GoFundMe in the Related Links box.