Fourth Street closed for construction

A Downtown Mall crossover street will be closed for the next couple of days to allow Charlottesville crews to make improvements.

City crews are working to make it easier for drivers to go through Fourth Street without turning onto the Downtown Mall.

"They are removing the old bollards that used to be there,” said Public Works Interim Director Marty Silman. “They are going to do some repavement repairs, put down some new line markings and some new signage to better delineate the vehicle requirements to go straight through and across the mall.”

According to the city, the street will be closed overnight on Wednesday and closed for a few hours on Thursday.

There will also be no parking along the two blocks of Fourth Street affected by this project.