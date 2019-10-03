Fraternity raises autism awareness with pie toss

A University of Virginia fraternity found a sweet way to raise autism awareness on Thursday, and the frat also found a good sport in the UVA administration.

UVA Dean of Students Allen Groves took a pie to the face as part of the pie-tossing event held by the Theta Delta Chi fraternity to benefit the Virginia Institute of Autism (VIA).

Groves wasn't the only good sport. Theta Delta Chi chairman Max Sun said plenty of his fraternity brothers also took pies to the face from passersby because they value the work of VIA.

"We just really think their mission really aligns with ours," Sun said. "We really want to help them any way we can."

