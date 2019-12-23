Free Christmas tree recycling sites around Albemarle County

The Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will operate free Christmas tree recycling drop off sites from Dec. 26 to Jan. 19.

The drop off sites are located in Crozet Park, Greenwood Community Center, Chris Greene Lake Park, Darden Towe Park, Scottsville Community Center, Walnut Creek Park and Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center.

The recycling hours are from 7 a.m. until dark. Sunday hours are from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Drop sites will only accept discarded Christmas trees. The ACPR would like all Christmas lights, decorations, stands and nails to be removed before dropping the tree off.

The recycled Christmas trees will be chipped and free mulch will be available to Albemarle County residents at Darden Towe Park on Feb. 1.

According to a press release, the Albemarle County Christmas Tree Recycling Program program collects around 2,300 Christmas trees each year to turn them into mulch. The program has helped residents discard trees and reduce impact in landfills since 1988.