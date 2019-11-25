Free admission to all Albemarle County parks through May

Albemarle County officials say admission to all of the county's parks will be free for the next several months.

The county says admission is free to all but three of the parks throughout the year. Chris Greene, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek do have an admission fee between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day.

From now through May 23, people can get into all the parks and participate in various activities, such as disc golf in Walnut Creek, the dog park at Chris Greene Lake, paddle around the water in Mint Springs, or use any of the hiking and biking trails.

For more information on what is available at individual parks, click on the link in the Related Links box.