Free six-week clinic to help people with chronic pain to begin

A six-week free clinic to help people manage their pain begins Thursday at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department.

The Jefferson Area Board for Aging and the Thomas Jefferson Health District are hosting the Chronic Pain Self-Management Program.

It meets every Thursday from Oct. 17 to Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the health department's location on Rose Hill Drive.

It's a Live Well, Virginia! Program that is designed to empower adults with chronic health conditions to improve their own health and quality of their lives.

It includes interactive workshops during which participants will practice skills and coping strategies to meet their own specific needs.

The workshops are led b a pair of trained volunteer leaders, at least one of whom has a chronic health condition.

They will cover challenges including pain management, exercise, nutrition, medication use and talking with doctors.

The program focuses on coping strategies like problem-solving, action planning and decision making while providing a supportive environment for the participants.

Registration is not required but it is encouraged. For more information, contact Stephanie Melmer by calling (434) 270-6778 or by sending an email to stephanie.melmer@vdh.virginia.gov.