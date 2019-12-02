Freitas launches campaign for congressional seat

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Two former special forces soldiers in Virginia are competing against each other for the Republican nomination in a deeply split congressional district.

Nick Freitas, a former Army Green Beret, announced Monday he’s running to be the GOP nomination in a Richmond-area district currently held by freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Freitas recently mounted a successful re-election campaign for his state House of Delegates seat after he failed to get on the ballot because he did not submit campaign paperwork on time.

John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who is also a member of the state House, announced his congressional bid last month.

Both men have criticized Spanberger, a former CIA officer, for backing the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The district was reliably Republican until Trump’s election.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus