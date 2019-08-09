Freitas to run write-in campaign in bid to keep House seat

A state delegate is going to run a write-in campaign after the Virginia Department of Elections said he could not be on the November ballot.

Delegate Nick Freitas, who represents the 30th District, wants to seek re-election to his seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

However, due to problems with his paperwork and a late candidacy filing, he ended up dropping out of the race in July.

Then Republicans in his district tried to re-nominate him for the seat anyway, but state officials denied the request per state law.

Freitas appealed, and that appeal was denied earlier this week.

"As I've said repeatedly in recent days, the people of the 30th District deserve the chance to vote for a candidate of their choice, whether that's me or another nominee," said Freitas. "While I'm confident we could win a court fight, that could be costly and time-consuming. Working with local party leaders, we have decided to pursue a write-in campaign and I know we will win."

Write-in campaigns can be expensive, and this election is important to Republicans who are seeking to maintain a slim majority in the House.

Democrat Ann Ridgeway will be the only name to appear on the November ballot for the 30th District seat.