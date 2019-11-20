Funding for telemedicine project at UVA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing millions into distance learning and telemedicine projects in several states, including one at the University of Virginia.

USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald LaVoy announced the $42.5 million for 133 projects on Wednesday.

According to a release, the funding is coming through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program and will benefit 5.4 million rural Americans.

"Distance learning and telemedicine make it easier for thousands of rural residents to take advantage of economic, health care, and educational opportunities without having to travel long distances," LaVoy said.

UVA is getting more than $397,000, which will the Rector and Visitors Center to implement the Virginia Telemedicine Network for cardio-metabolic disease, opioid use disorder, ophthalmology, Black Lung Disease, and cancer.

The UVA Health System will serve as the hub site to deliver health care services and training to 19 community health care providers in 12 counties, including free clinics that serve economically distressed parts of the Commonwealth.

The release says this project will reach 750,000 rural residents.

Most state and local governmental entities, federally-recognized tribes, nonprofits, for-profit businesses and others are eligible to apply for these grants.

The funding investments announced Wednesday are going to 37 states and two U.S. territories.