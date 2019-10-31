Funding package amendment demand timeline for federal Ashanti Alert

The U.S. Department of Justice will be required to set a date for the implementation of a new missing person alert under an amendment to a funding package.

Senator Mark Warner says he has been frustrated by repeated delays and inaction by the DOJ to enact the Ashanti Alert.

He pushed for the inclusion of an amendment to the fiscal year 2020 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act that would force the DOJ to report to Congress a date when the alert will be fully implemented.

"Every day that the Department of Justice delays in getting this alert system up and running, we fail in providing our law enforcement the tools they need to help save lives," said Warner. "Frankly, there is no excuse for the DOJ's failure to follow through on implementing the Ashanti Alert system or even provide a timeline for when it will be operational. With the inclusion of this amendment, the DOJ will finally have to provide some answers for the Billie family and those who've pushed for this lifesaving alert."

Under the amendment, the DOJ must give Congress a progress report on the implementation of the Ashanti Alert within 30 days after the bill is signed into law. It also requires the DOJ to establish a deadline for full implementation of the act no later than 90 days after the enactment of the bill.

The Ashanti Alert Act was named for 19-year-old Ahsanti Billie, a woman who was abducted from Norfolk in 2017 and whose body was found days later in North Carolina.

Due to her age, she was ineligible for either the AMBER Alert system or the Silver Alert system. But the Ashanti Alert can be issued for anyone between the ages of 19 and 64 who is missing and considered endangered.

Virginia already has a state-level version of the system. The first alert under the system was issued for a man who went missing in the Charlottesville area in June 2018.