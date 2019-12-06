Fundraiser aims to help Albemarle County family that lost home to fire

By  | 
Posted:

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local people are stepping up to help a family in need this holiday season, after a fire destroyed the family's home and car.

The fire occurred on Dec. 2 in the Southwood community.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the structure and vehicle were a total loss.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family, but it has a long way to go to reach its $50,000 goal. So far, it has raised more than $11,600.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus