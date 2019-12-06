Fundraiser aims to help Albemarle County family that lost home to fire

Local people are stepping up to help a family in need this holiday season, after a fire destroyed the family's home and car.

The fire occurred on Dec. 2 in the Southwood community.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the structure and vehicle were a total loss.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family, but it has a long way to go to reach its $50,000 goal. So far, it has raised more than $11,600.

