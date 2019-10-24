Fundraiser to benefit the Madison Free Clinic on Saturday

New 2 U Thrift Store in Madison will be holding a fundraiser for the Madison Free Clinic on Saturday.

The fundraiser will have food, games, drinks and a car show.

It will also have a health fair where officials with the health clinic will check people's blood pressure and blood sugar.

The Free Clinic will also provide information about how to become a patient.

"Anytime we get out in the community, and people can get information about what the Free Clinic does and what we have available, especially now with the push for us to do mobile services in the community, it gets people energized," said Brenda Clements, the executive director of the Madison Free Clinic.

The fundraiser will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.