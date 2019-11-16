Funeral held for former Virginia Governor Gerald Baliles

State and local leaders gathered at Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Charlottesville on Saturday to pay their respects to former Virginia Governor Gerald Baliles.

Balilies passed away on Oct. 29 at the age of 79. Attorney General Mark Herring and Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax were a couple of state leaders who attended the funeral service.

First Lady Pam Northam was also expected to attend the service.

Members of the media were not allowed inside the funeral service.

Baliles served in office as the governor of Virginia from 1986 to 1990. After his term, he later became Director of the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.