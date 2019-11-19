GOP consultant blames Republican messaging on recent losses

For the first time in years, the Virginia state government, from the governor's office to the House and Senate, will be in Democratic hands.

One local GOP political consultant says more Democratics will win if Republicans don't change their messaging.

Republican campaign consultant Aaron Evans, a Greene County resident, says the state GOP needs to change how it talks to voters and get rid of negative ads.

"I think really the biggest issue the Republicans faced this cycle was after coming off of several years of maintaining the majority, really lacking a strong bold vision of the future," he said. "We did not run a single campaign ad calling our opponent's Socialists."

He admits some negative ads do work, but in his consulting firm's case, War Room Strategies, he says they presented a positive message to voters in this last election resulting in all 12 of their Virginia candidates winning.