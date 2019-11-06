GOP holds onto Richmond-area seat in expensive race

Republicans have held on to a Richmond-area Senate seat as Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant defeated Democratic challenger Del. Debra Rodman in a race dominated by attack ads over gun control and abortion.

Dunnavant, an OB-GYN, blasted Rodman for co-sponsoring a bill that would have loosened rules for a legal, third-trimester abortion by reducing the number of doctors required to find that the procedure was necessary for the life or health of the mother.

Rodman is a freshman delegate who flipped the 73rd District House seat blue amid a Democratic wave in 2017. She criticized Dunnavant for not supporting greater gun restrictions.

The 12th District covers portions of Henrico and Hanover counties.

It was one of the most expensive state Senate races in Virginia history.