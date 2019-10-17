Getting into the Halloween spirit at Highland

Halloween is just around the corner, and James Monroe's Highland is getting into the spirit of things with a special event.

The historic home will be hosting Halloween at Highland on Oct. 27 in partnership with the Albemarle County Fair.

Admission to the event includes hayrides, walks through a corn maze, face painting, and entry into a children's Halloween costume contest and pumpkin contest.

All proceeds from the event will support youth agricultural programming and the fair, which is held annually at Highland.

Highland says the costume contest is open to children 14 and under, with prizes being awarded in three categories based on age.

Pumpkins that are entered into the pumpkin contest can be either carved or decorated before the event. This contest is open to all attendees.

Admission is $5 per participant, and children under the age of six will get in for free.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.