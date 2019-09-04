Getting ready for Charlottesville Night Out

The Charlottesville Police Department and the Charlottesville Police Foundation are getting ready to host their third annual Charlottesville Night Out.

The event will take place Tuesday at the IX Art Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's part of an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and camaraderie between neighborhoods and the officers that protect them.

It seeks to engage all neighborhoods, organizations and local businesses in the community to promote a safer quality of life.

This year's event will feature food from Mission BBQ, Firehouse Subs, Uncle Maddio's Pizza, Benny Deluca's, and Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream as well as a live DJ, a dunk tank, and a bounce maze.

Businesses and organizations will also have stations set up where community members can learn about them, and Charlottesville Police Department officers will be on hand to meet and spend time with people.

The event is free and open to the public due to donations from organizations including the IX Art Park and the Bama Works Fund of the Dave Matthews Band.