Getting ready for Welcoming Week

Charlottesville is getting ready to host a series of events that aims to bring together native-born residents, immigrants and refugees.

The events are for Welcoming Week 2019, to raise awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone in the community, and they kick off Friday.

There will be film screenings, cultural celebrations, panel discussions and other activities between Sept. 13 and 22.

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will be hosting several events, including a traditional Chinese dragon dance at the Northside Library at 4 p.m. Friday. There will also be a traditional southern Chinese lion dance.

On Monday, there will be a refugee resettlement simulation, where people can experience the resettlement process through a live-action simulation and group discussion.

