Getting ready for annual Day of Caring

The United Way's annual Day of Caring is coming up on Wednesday.

The United Way Thomas Jefferson Area says this year's event is gearing up to be the biggest one in years.

According to a release, the Day of Caring has been made possible by support from the CFA Institute and other donors.

"CFA Institute is proud to support the United Way Day of Caring, the largest community-wide service day with nearly 2,000 volunteers on close to 200 projects," said Stephen Horan, the managing director of Credentialing and Intern Managing Director of the Americans region at CFA Institute. "Although we are a global enterprise, our home is in Charlottesville, and we are committed to supporting it. This is the 14th year that volunteers from CFA Institute will work alongside community members to build houses, repair furniture, and raise gardens, all for the ultimate benefit of our community."

Groups are encouraged to get involved by forming Day of Caring volunteer teams. Activities will include various projects such as painting, planting gardens, improving homes and more.

The release says nearly 2,000 volunteers will be investing almost 11,500 total man-hours valued at nearly $300,000, plus donated material and supplies.

