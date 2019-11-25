Getting ready for annual Lighting of the Lawn

For the 18th year, the University of Virginia will be hosting its Lighting of the Lawn on Dec. 5.

The event is free and open to the public.

UVA says it was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks as a way to bring the Charlottesville community together when a group of students gathered for a moment of reflection and they put up some lights to eradicate the darkness. The event has grown dramatically in the years since.

Each year, the Lighting of the Lawn brings more than 15,000 people to UVA.

This year, the celebration will feature new lights, all LEDs, illuminating the historic Lawn, Pavilions and Rotunda.

There will be performances, including vocals, dance and more as well as food trucks from local restaurants. On the South Lawn, there will be a reception where people can get free cookies, hot chocolate, cotton candy, t-shirts from the Chris Long Foundation, flash tattoos and more.

At 9 p.m., a special poem written by UVA students will be read and then there will be a student-designed light show.

Along with the new lights, UVA is launching its LOTL app in the Apple App Store, which will contain information in security, event norms, and informational maps.

The entire thing will also be live-streamed online at the link in the Related Links box.

Everything will kick off at 7 p.m., with the security gates opening at 6 p.m.

People will have to pass through metal detectors to get onto the Lawn and they are urged to not bring any extra items unless absolutely necessary, including bags.

Bags and backpacks will be allowed but they will cause a longer delay getting through the security measures so they can be inspected.

Attendees are allowed to bring an empty water bottle, which can then be filled once they have gotten through security.

There are several items that are prohibited, including folding chairs, tents, sticks and other athletic equipment, drones, weapons, fireworks and other explosive items, and animals except for service animals.