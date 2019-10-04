Getting ready for the annual Charlottesville Design Week

Several events are coming up next week for the annual Charlottesville Design Week.

This is the third year for the event, which aims to help build a strong sense of community among Virginia's designers and show the public that good design is worth it.

Design can include various fields, from images, to printing, to building, to sewing,

This growing festival draws hundred of designers from across Virginia for mixing, learning, sharing and showing off.

The event is mostly free to attend, though tickets are required for some events.

It all kicks off Tuesday at Design Society's weekly meetup where designers can introduce themselves and get to know the organizers of the event.

On Wednesday, there will be the Firm Crawl and the Portfolio Review, while Thursday will feature the Design Marathon and its Showcase.

Also on Thursday, the documentary "Rams" will premiere at its first public screening. It focuses on Dieter Rams, an industrial designer.

Then on Friday, the Forum is an all-day conference with local and national design leaders who will be presenting on various design-related topics. There will also be a fashion show.

Finally on Saturday, everything will wrap up with an Expo, a series of workshops and the closing party.

For more information on any of these events, click on the link in the Related Links box.