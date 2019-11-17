Girls on the Run 5K empowers women with positive messages

Girls in Charlottesville showed they could rule the world by running a 5K at St Anne's-Belfield School on Sunday afternoon.

The 5K race is part of a program put on by a national nonprofit called Girls on the Run, which helps young girls boost their confidence with physical activity.

Amy Troyer, program director of Charlottesville Girls on the Run, said the program is put on every season to help girls train for the moment they run across the starting line of the 5K.

"This 5k is to celebrate all the work our girls have put in over the season," Troyer said. "It's a 10-week season. Two practices per week after school."

Troyer said the nonprofit provides materials and lessons to help girls learn more lessons beyond their practices for the 5K.

"Our lessons include parts that teach the girls life skills that transfer over to different aspects of life," Troyer said. "It also involves an exercise and running component that the girls use to train for this 5K. It starts small and keeps building on each lesson."

Troyer also said the message goes beyond the finish line to inspire girls to do anything they can set their mind to.

"It's not about competing with the other girls on the team. It's not about who finished first, it's about how you've grown," she said.

"We want to inspire girls to live their own joyful, healthy, confident lives. Hopefully going through our program, they're able to feel confident in being themselves and be their most awesome happy, joyous selves."

Troyer said they will hold another 5K next spring.