Giuliani: Trump ‘relied on’ his claims about US diplomat

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he provided the president with information that the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was impeding investigations that could benefit Trump politically.

Within weeks, she was recalled from her post.

In an interview with The New York Times, Giuliani portrayed himself as directly involved in the effort to smear Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. He provided details of Trump’s knowledge of that effort.

Giuliani’s interview was published Tuesday. It comes as Trump faces near-certain impeachment Wednesday by the House for abuse of power over his pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of Democrats while he was withholding aid to the Eastern European nation.

Trump says he did nothing wrong.

