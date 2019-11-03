Gordonsville Tastee Freez closes down

Customers flocked to the Tastee Freez Restaurant in Gordonsville for the restaurant's last day of business on Sunday.

A couple of weeks ago, the restaurant posted on their Facebook page that their franchise agreement with Tastee Freez expires on Oct. 31.

The owner also decided to sell the building and the managers did not want to sell the building.

Due to popular demand, the restaurant stayed opened until Sunday.

Customers Chris Martin and Mary Ann Lippincott said they were surprised to hear the news.

"I was actually shocked and kind of saddened," said Chris Martin. "Its kind of been an icon here in this town for a long time and its right here at the circle, its always been cool to come here and watch traffic and have a cone."

"We thought they were closing for the season," said Lippincott. "That was the question. No we're closing for good. We were like wow, we happened to be here on the right day."

Lippincott and Cal Farmer were on the way back to Lynchburg after spending time in Fredericksburg.

They said they typically make the trip often and they would stop at the Tastee Freez as a halfway point.

"This was very convenient, very easy to get to and very filling for whatever got," said Farmer. Ice cream, burgers or whatever it happened to be, it was good."

Bernard Martin said he has been coming to the restaurant since he was a teenager and he will miss the long-time restaurant.

"This was the local place to stop and we could have ice cream and hamburgers, sometimes this was the place to stop after football games," said Bernard. "Things come and things go, it's been a staple here at the circle for many years and there's always a time for change.Its a lot of memories and we will keep those memories for a long time and we will keep those memories in the future."

Farmer said he and Lippincott will miss stopping at Tastee Freez.

"Its unfortunate that the people who ran this have to move on, shut it down or move on," said Farmer. "Maybe they are going to retire, I don't know the family, but it was fun, it was interesting and watching the kids have a ball. It was good enough for me that I saved the receipt as a souvenir of the last day of business here. I wish the community well."