Gourmet grocery selling special bottle of Sam Adams beer

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) -- A gourmet grocery store on Virginia's Eastern Shore is selling a bottle of beer that costs $230. It's also so full of alcohol that it's illegal in more than a dozen states.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reported Monday that Poseidon's Pantry in Chincoteague is selling a rare and much-coveted beer that's made by Sam Adams.

The barrel-aged beer is called Utopias 2019. The custom-made bottle holds 25.4 ounces. The alcohol content is 28 percent, which is too much to be sold in 15 states.

Shop co-owner Sarah Mason said the purchase was "kind of an impulse buy" for a store that's known to sell rare beers. She added that the beer "is a whole other level."

Sam Adams recommends drinking an ounce of the beer at a time.

 
