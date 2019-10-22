Governor Ralph Northam visits Charlottesville

Governor Ralph Northam came to Charlottesville Tuesday morning to announce the launch of a new state initiative called Opportunity Virginia.

The event was held at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

More than 300 investors, state and local officials, and project developers attended to hear about the tax incentives and how to help create economic revitalization in Virginia’s low-income areas.

"Our goal is to, number one, elevate community projects across Virginia 212 Opportunity Zones," said Opportunity Virginia Executive Director Adam Northup. "Number two, find investors who want to invest in those projects and, number three, be a matchmaker -- put those two together so some deals can get done."

A few blocks away at UVA's Alumni Hall, Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam and hosted an Early Childhood Education Summit.

The summit brought education leaders, policymakers and academic researchers together to discuss early childhood education and address critical issues in early childhood education across the state.

“Right now 40 percent of kids enter Virginia's kindergarten classroom and they are not fully ready,” said Chief School Readiness Officer Jenna Conway.

Governor Northam and the First Lady took steps to improve school readiness earlier this year.

According to the Governor’s Office, Northam made an announcement in August about the completion of a statewide Early Childhood Education Needs Assessment and to draft a strategic plan.

In the summer, he established the Executive Leadership Team on School Readiness to be responsible for developing a plan to ensure all at-risk three-years-olds and four-year-olds in Virginia have access to publicly subsidized education and childcare by 2025.